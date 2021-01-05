Financial Review: First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) and Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) and Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Horizon National and Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon National $2.28 billion 3.13 $440.91 million $1.66 7.73 Community Bancorp $37.71 million 2.08 $8.82 million N/A N/A

First Horizon National has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp.

Dividends

First Horizon National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. First Horizon National pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Horizon National and Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon National 0 2 9 1 2.92 Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Horizon National currently has a consensus price target of $12.58, suggesting a potential downside of 2.00%. Given First Horizon National’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Horizon National is more favorable than Community Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

First Horizon National has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon National and Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon National 23.18% 7.78% 0.79% Community Bancorp 25.79% 14.16% 1.25%

Summary

First Horizon National beats Community Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; investment and financial advisory services; and wealth management services. Further, it engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of January 17, 2020, the company operated approximately 270 branches under the First Horizon Bank brand in the Southeast United States; and 29 offices in 18 states across the United States under the FHN Financial brand. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Community Bancorp Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking. The company's business banking products and services comprise credit products for various business purposes, including financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, and remote deposit capture. It offers commercial real estate lending products for commercial developers and investors, residential builders and developers, and community development entities, which include credit products to facilitate the purchase of land and/or build structures for business, for investors to develop residential or commercial properties, and for real estate secured financing of existing businesses, as well as financing to startups and other small businesses. The company's residential real estate lending products include fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage and home equity loans; retail credit products include personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and municipal and institutional banking products and services for state and local governments, schools, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations comprise deposit accounts, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans, as well as a collateralized secured deposit products. It operates through a main office in Derby; and eleven branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is based in Derby, Vermont.

