Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Financial Institutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti raised Financial Institutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Financial Institutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $359.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 38.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 5.3% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

