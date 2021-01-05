Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Purchases 17,903 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 137.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $197,000.

VNLA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. 3,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,240. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

