Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 11.2% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,157. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $129.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.44.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

