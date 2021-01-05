Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403,453 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.