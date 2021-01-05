Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FRRPF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

