Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FRRPF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

