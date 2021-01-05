Fetch.ai Reaches Market Cap of $43.56 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, WazirX, BitAsset and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $43.56 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Korbit, MXC, Bitbns, Bittrex, BiKi, Dcoin, Bitrabbit, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Coinall, BitMax, KuCoin, WazirX, Hotbit and BitAsset. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

