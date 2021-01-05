FansTime Trading Up 3% This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. One FansTime token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, CoinMex, Gate.io and FCoin. FansTime has a market cap of $321,159.61 and $277,679.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, FCoin, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, CoinMex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

