Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Up 6.3%

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.35. 366,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 281,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLMN. ValuEngine lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

