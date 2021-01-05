F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of FNB stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.