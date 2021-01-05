EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,534 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,747% compared to the average daily volume of 89 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EYPT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,287. The company has a market capitalization of $130.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.51. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. As a group, analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EYPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

