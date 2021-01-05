Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $88.22 on Monday. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $299,984.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,564.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $395,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Exponent by 66.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Exponent by 102.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 3.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 46,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

