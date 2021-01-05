ExclusiveCoin Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $538,988.84 and approximately $6,753.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0921 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 118.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006188 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000880 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

