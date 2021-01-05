EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Darren Wilson Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00.

EVOP opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in EVO Payments by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EVO Payments by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

