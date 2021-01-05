Everus Trading 28.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Everus has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everus has a market cap of $13.02 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $7.50, $51.55 and $24.68.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00041919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00338616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00035224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00023925 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everus is everus.org

Everus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

