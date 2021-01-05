Everex (EVX) Tops One Day Volume of $374,851.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Everex has a market cap of $6.63 million and $374,851.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everex has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00042447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00347652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00035597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00023546 BTC.

Everex Profile

EVX is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

