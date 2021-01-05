Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

Shares of NYSE:EB traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,652. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Eventbrite by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eventbrite by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Eventbrite by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Eventbrite by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

