EvenCoin Trading Down 6.2% This Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $76,022.56 and approximately $52,920.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036734 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001686 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00021182 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002988 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003139 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.