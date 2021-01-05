Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Stock Price Up 6%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 2,873,588 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,271,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

EURN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $205.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter worth about $3,039,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 4.6% during the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 235.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth about $280,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

