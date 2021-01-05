Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

EURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

EURN stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. 2,873,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,515. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $205.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

