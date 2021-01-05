Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.77.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of ETSY opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 95.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.72. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $198.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,159.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $600,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,695 shares of company stock worth $27,305,361. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $4,413,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $3,769,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

