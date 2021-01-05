EtherGem Trading 32.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 35.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $216,187.63 and approximately $52,522.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 32.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00042905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.45 or 0.00327959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00035445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00023832 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

