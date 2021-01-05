Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Up 10.4% This Week

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $756,012.41 and $68,555.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,214,681 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.