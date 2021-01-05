Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors has decreased its dividend by 17.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a dividend payout ratio of 82.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.9%.

ETH stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $509.58 million, a P/E ratio of 135.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

