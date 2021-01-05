ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0097 on Exchanges

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 35.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.90 million and approximately $40,301.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00335184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00023991 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . ERC20’s official website is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

