Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $804.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total transaction of $749,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,915,162.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $9,025,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 230.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,406,000 after purchasing an additional 818,777 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equinix by 11.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Equinix by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,118,000 after purchasing an additional 89,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $692.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $708.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $746.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.