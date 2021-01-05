EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of EPR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 486,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,925. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in EPR Properties by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,186,000 after buying an additional 630,530 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $17,393,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $11,138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,828,000 after buying an additional 296,532 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EPR Properties by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 332,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 253,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

