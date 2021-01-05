Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.13 Million

Brokerages expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will announce sales of $258.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.63 million and the highest is $261.00 million. Envestnet reported sales of $239.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $992.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $991.15 million to $996.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other Envestnet news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $456,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $204,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,843,217 in the last ninety days. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 9,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ENV stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.