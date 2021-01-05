Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,632 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,150,000 after buying an additional 349,711 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 164,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 481.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 95,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 21.1% during the second quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 147,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,060,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $263.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

