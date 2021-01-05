Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Takes $1.91 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.19. 86,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

