Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $43,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 25.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.32. The stock had a trading volume of 147,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,376. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.28 and a 200 day moving average of $138.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

