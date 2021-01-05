Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after buying an additional 798,604 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 83,477 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,419,775 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $288,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,243 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Microsoft by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 27,271 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.33. 726,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,668,297. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

