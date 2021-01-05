Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 192 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,038,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $139.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,868. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.43 and its 200 day moving average is $113.97. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.84.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

