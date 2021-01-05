Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. 369,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,117,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.30 and a beta of 2.61. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

