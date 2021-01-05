Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on ERII shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,296.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $199,039.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,226 shares of company stock worth $829,129. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 44,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,275. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $813.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

