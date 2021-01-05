Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Energizer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Energizer alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of ENR opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Energizer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Energizer by 33.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.