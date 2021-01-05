Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.
Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.57 million, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.45.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.
