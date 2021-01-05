Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.57 million, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.