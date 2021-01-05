Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

ENTA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$42.10 on Monday. 127,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $845.33 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,206,000 after acquiring an additional 185,216 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 825,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,784,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 55,730 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93,476 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

