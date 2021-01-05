Empty Set Dollar Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $379.48 million and $16.56 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00120187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00242969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00499412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 509,286,506 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

