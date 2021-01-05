EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Receives $73.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. BidaskClub upgraded EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 363.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,783,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,131,000 after buying an additional 2,182,625 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 538,991 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,649.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 487,800 shares during the period. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,668,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,605,000 after buying an additional 267,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

EME stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.41. 265,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $74.17. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.65.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.57%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

