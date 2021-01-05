ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised ElringKlinger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGKLF remained flat at $$16.00 during midday trading on Monday. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

