ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) Receives €8.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.83 ($10.38).

Several research firms have issued reports on ZIL2. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

ETR ZIL2 traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €15.68 ($18.45). 472,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. ElringKlinger AG has a 12-month low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 12-month high of €16.12 ($18.96). The firm has a market cap of $993.48 million and a P/E ratio of -43.92.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

