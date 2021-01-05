Elastos Price Hits $1.85 on Major Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $31.90 million and $5.95 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elastos has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00005386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005164 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001457 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000200 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000919 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.