Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $141.46 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $159.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.82.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,405.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,132,882 shares of company stock worth $160,619,284. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Elastic by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

