Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.81 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0850 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $18.81 million and $1.32 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.15 or 0.00478047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 117.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,131,010 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

