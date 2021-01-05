Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.
