Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

