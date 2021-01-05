Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Eaton by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 374,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after buying an additional 24,079 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eaton by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Eaton by 12.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $123.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

