E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of E.On from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. E.On has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities research analysts expect that E.On will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

