E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EONGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. E.On has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that E.On will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

