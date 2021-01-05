E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Sells 539 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Autohome makes up approximately 0.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at $325,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 23.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,124,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,600 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth about $4,089,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.